LACE orientation is May 20

Sussex County Community College’s Learning At College Experience (LACE) program will hold its new student orientation for the fall semester from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 20.

Registration is required by Friday, May 16.

The LACE program was created to assist developmentally disabled adults in an educational and social setting. It provides continuing education enrichment and a place to practice social skills.

The age range of students is 18-65+. They meet from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays on the Newton campus to learn about a variety of topics.

The theme of the next two semesters will be “Nature is Fun for Everyone!”

Students also socialize at dances, game nights, bowling, and the annual Pumpkin Float each Halloween.

Electives are offered during the semester.

Students may join the program any time after they have attended the mandatory orientation, which only happens once a year.

For information and to register, contact program coordinator Patti Nugent by email at lace@sussex.edu