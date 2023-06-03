LACE program orientation Wednesday at SCCC

The Learning At College Experience (LACE) program at Sussex County Community College will start its 16th year in the fall semester.

This is a continuing education program for developmentally disabled adults that focuses on social skills, life skills and basic academic skills.

LACE will be able to have more students in person starting in September.

The mandatory new student orientation is at 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 7. The registration deadline is Monday, June 5.

For information and to register for the orientation, go online to https://www.sussex.edu/community/lace-learning-at-college-experience/