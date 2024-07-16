Lakeland Bank donates $50,000 for fund

The Sussex County YMCA, a branch of the Metropolitan YMCA of the Oranges, has established the Ronald E. Schwarz Endowment Fund for Camp Scholarship.

The new fund will enable more children to attend summer camp at the Y.

The scholarship fund honors the legacy of Ron Schwarz, a Metro YMCA board member and former board chairman.

Lakeland Bank, which recently merged with Provident Bank, is honoring Schwarz with a $50,000 gift to the Y to support the establishment of the scholarship fund. Schwarz worked for Lakeland Bank for 15 years, serving in key leadership roles.

Once fully vested, the fund will assist about 30 families by covering the cost of camp tuition each year. Currently, about one in four children depend on financial support from the Y to attend camp.

“We are thrilled to establish the Ronald E. Schwarz Endowment Fund for Camp Scholarship on behalf of Ron Schwarz, Lakeland’s former chief operating officer and longtime supporter of the Metro Y,” said Thomas Shara, executive vice chairman of Provident Bank and former president and chief executive of Lakeland Bank.

“This scholarship is a perfect way to honor Ron’s many years of service and his unwavering dedication to the bank as well as the communities we serve. The Metro Y is a tremendous organization that positively impacts countless local families and we are proud to further support their efforts.”

Schwarz has served 14 years on the Metro YMCA board of directors and was board chairman from 2018 to 2021. He currently serves on the Executive, Executive Compensation, Audit and Property Development Committees.

“Ron has been a passionate champion for children and families in our community, and we’re proud to ensure his legacy lives on through this scholarship fund,” said Richard Gorab, president and chief executive of Metropolitan YMCA of the Oranges.

“At the Y, we are committed to inclusivity and promise that no one will ever be turned away from our programs due to financial constraints. Thanks to the generous support of Lakeland Bank, we can keep that promise, making camp accessible for future generations of children in Sussex County.”

Schwarz said, “I’m deeply honored and humbled by this recognition. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to Lakeland Bank for their generous contribution in my honor.

“By making summer camp more accessible, we are opening doors for more youth to experience the joy, safety and support offered by Y programs. These camps are invaluable; they provide a nurturing environment for children during the summer break while also giving parents the peace of mind to continue their work.”