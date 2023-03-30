Lunch for veterans today in Newton

Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice is hosting a Brown Bag Lunch on Thursday, March 30 called “Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day.”

The event will recognize and give thanks to all who served during the Vietnam War.

All veterans, from all branches and service periods, are invited to attend the event.

It starts at 11 a.m. at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5360, 85 Mill St., Newton.

There will be live entertainment by Omar and door prizes as well as a pinning ceremony, presentation of certificates, a brown bag lunch and soft drink/coffee.

For information, call 800-882-1117.