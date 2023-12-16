‘Magic in Toyland’ onstage today

The Sparta Avenue Stage will present “Magic in Toyland,” a show for the young and young at heart, at 2 and 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec 16.

Illusionists John Bundy and Morgan will present a one-of-a-kind stage experience: a blend of magic, puppetry and comedy in a Toyland world of fantasy and Christmas fun.

Bundy’s on-stage character is Gepetto the toymaker who bring toys to life. The toys appear, disappear, transform and even float in midair.

The stage is filled with color, wonderful characters and all the trimmings of the holiday season.

Bundy is a New Jersey-based magician, magic consultant, author, artist and owner of John Bundy Productions.

He and his performing partner, Morgan, are an award-winning illusion team and winners of a recent Milbourne Christopher Foundation award for Outstanding Illusionists. The award is presented to magicians for excellence, originality and leadership in the art of magic.

Bundy has produced and performed in shows featuring grand illusions and beautiful scenery at Great Adventure and Worlds of Fun amusement parks, theaters and corporate events worldwide.

Bundy and Morgan are especially known for their themed magic shows, including “Spooktacular” Halloween shows, Skullduggery Pirate shows, their “Star Spangled Magic” historical magic show and “Christmas in Toyland” show.

Bundy has written several articles in magic magazines about performing themed magic and illusions as well as two books, “Tricks N’ Treats, the book of Halloween Magic” and “Well Seasoned Magic” about adapting tried and true magic effects to reflect holiday themes.

”John is terrific performer,” said Joe Garsetti, proprietor of the Sparta Stage. “My wife and I took our children to see his ‘Christmas in Toyland Show’ many years ago, when our kids were 5 and 6 years old. I still remember the happy looks on their faces.

“The kids were delighted with all the surprises in the show and the magic is very good. It is a feel-good show-perfect for the holiday season.”

“Magic in Toyland” will be presented in one 60-minute act.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $20 for children and senior citizens. They may be purchased online at spartastage.com

For information, call Joe or Diane at 973-903-6052.

This event is made possible by Sparta Stage, a nonprofit organization formed to educate and promote performance arts in general with an emphasis on supporting the art of magic and prestidigitation.