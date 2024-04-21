Magician to perform Saturday in Sparta

Magician Bill Bentz, based in Hollywood, Calif., will perform in a 24 Karat Close-up show at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 27 at the Sparta Avenue Stage, 10 Sparta Ave.

He is a regular performer at the Magic Castle and other venues worldwide.

In addition to being a master magician, he is a classical pianist and abstract artist whose works have been shown in Los Angeles, New York and throughout Europe.

Bentz combines those artistic skills to create a style of magic that is unique.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $20 for senior citizens and students. To buy them online, go to sparta-avenue-stage.square.site