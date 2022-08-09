x
Miss Byram crowned 2022 Queen of the Fair

AUGUSTA. Byram Township’s Jolisse Gray was crowned Queen of the Fair last Saturday during the New Jersey State Fair/Sussex County Farm and Horse Show.

    Queen of the Fair winner Jolisse Gray (Byram).
    Queen of the Fair Jolisse Gray (Byram) and her court. 1st Runner Up Hannah Doyle (Branchville), 2nd Runner up Julia Dunn (Wantage), and People's Choice winner Emily Carey (Hardyston).
    Queen of the Fair winner Jolisse Gray (Byram) and her court. First Runner Up Hannah Doyle (Branchville), Second Runner Up Julia Dunn (Wantage), and People's Choice winner Emily Carey (Hardyston).
    Queen of the Fair winner Jolisse Gray (Byram).
Byram Township’s Jolisse Gray was named Queen of the Fair last Saturday, August 6, at the New Jersey State Fair/Sussex County Farm and Horse Show. The honors student and National Defense Fellow is set to graduate from Notre Dame of Maryland University this coming December. Queen of the Fair is just one of many accomplishments for Gray, who was presented with a grand prize at her college for Best Undergraduate Research, is in multiple honors societies, and is the first at her college to earn The Newman Civic Fellowship.

Hardyston’s Emily Carey took the popular vote, winning the People’s Choice Award.

Carey, Lafayette’s Arielle Ava Ortega, and Green Township’s Cassandra Mull, all were recognized as finalists.

Branchville’s Hannah Doyle and Wantage’s Julia Dunn were named First and Second Runner up.