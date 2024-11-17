x
Morville honored at Festival of Lights

NEWTON. George W. Morville Jr. has served on the Newton Medical Center's Foundation Board for 28 years.

| 17 Nov 2024 | 05:00
    Residents await Santa’s arrival Saturday, Nov. 16 at the C. Edward McCracken Festival of Lights at the Newton Medical Center. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    Olivia Kopala of Newton poses with Santa.
    Mario Giovane of Newton poses with Olaf, a character in the movie ‘Frozen.’
    Connor Campanile of Stanhope.
    Garret, River, Autumn and Julia Barcheski of Ferry, Pa.
    Rose, Caleb and Johnathan Ahearn of Vernon.
    Mark and Emma Leuze of Stanhope.
George W. Morville Jr. was the 2024 Community Honoree at the C. Edward McCracken Festival of Lights on Saturday, Nov. 16 at the Newton Medical Center.

A lifelong Sussex County resident and senior vice president of Arthur J. Gallagher Risk Management Services, Morville has served on the center’s Foundation Board for 28 years.

He also previously served on the center’s Community Advisory Board.

Morville has been active in the Newton Rotary, Sussex County Chamber of Commerce, Pass it Along, United Way of Sussex County, and the Kittatinny Regional High School and Frankford Township Boards of Education.

“We’re so excited to celebrate George as our Community Honoree,” said Megan Sandow, the foundation’s chief philanthropy officer. “His legacy of giving and sharing his time and talents with Newton Medical Center, the foundation and so many other worthy organizations clearly demonstrate how dedicated George is to the well-being of his fellow Sussex County residents.”