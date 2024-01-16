Movie on Union general to be shown tonight

“Kill Cavalry,” a movie based on the life of Union Gen. Hugh Judson Kilpatrick, will be shown during the meeting of the Colonel Henry Ryerson Civil War Round Table on Tuesday, Jan. 16.

The meeting will begin at 7:30 p.m. in the Student Center Theater in the “D” Building at Sussex County Community College, College Hill Road, Newton.

Admission is free; donations are appreciated.

The movie, released in 2021, is about Kilpatrick, who lived in Wantage. He was known as “Kill Cavalry” because of his brash decisions that led to heavy federal casualties.

In the movie plot, he is on a mission to eliminate Confederate Gen. Joseph Wheeler. He devises a plan to take over the small town of Barnwell, S.C., hoping to draw Wheeler out, only to find that Wheeler is one step ahead.

The movie is 81 minutes and stars Jerry Chesser and Brad Owens.

The Round Table also will raffle off some books about numerous aspects of the American Civil War.

For information, call Jennifer at 201-320-5989 during the day.