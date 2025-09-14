New Jersey Airshow returns this weekend

The New Jersey Airshow returns Sept. 20-21 to Greenwood Lake Airport, 126 Airport Road, West Milford.

Now in its 17th year, the event includes children’s activities, aeronautical displays and food vendors as well as aerial performances and pyrotechnics.

“We’re not just putting on an airshow - we’re creating an immersive, all-day festival that builds to a spectacular night finale,” said Tim Wagner, the show producer. “It’s entertainment you can’t find anywhere else in the Northeast.”

New this year is the drone show presented by the New Jersey Lottery. With the theme “Invasion New Jersey,” more than 350 drones tell a story in the sky along with fireworks, pyro and lasers.

Among those scheduled to perform are aerobatic star Jason Flood of South Jersey; precision formation fliers Jersey Jerks Formation Team; skydiving team SkyDive NYC, based at Greenwood Lake; Kevin Russo, performing aerobatics in a restored warbird; Ghost Writer (Nate Hammond) in a smoke, skywriting and night pyro routine; Third Strike Wingwalking, featuring Carol Pilon; Scott Francis flying precision, high-energy aerobatics; Stephen Covington flying in a one-of-a-kind biplane; NextGen Eagles flying precision formation aerobatics in vintage biplanes; Jerry McCart in his “Homewrecker” jet truck with triple afterburners and more than 36,000 horsepower; and Warbirds: P-51 Mustang & P-40 Warhawk.

Both days, the gates open at 1 p.m. and the show is from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m.

General admission is $49 for adults, $44 for senior citizens and veterans, and $39 for children ages 4-12.

Buy tickets online at njairshow.com/pages/tickets-1

Bring chairs or blankets.