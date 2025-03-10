x
  1. Home
  2.  Home

Newton: St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Newton /
| 10 Mar 2025 | 10:09
    SP1 The Police Pipes and Drums of Morris County marches in the St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Saturday, March 8 in Newton. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    SP1 The Police Pipes and Drums of Morris County marches in the St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Saturday, March 8 in Newton. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    Newton: St. Patrick’s Day Parade
    The Atlantic Health Center/Newton Medical Center float.
    The Atlantic Health Center/Newton Medical Center float.
    Ryleigh Tremain of Newton.
    Ryleigh Tremain of Newton.
    Students of the An Clár School of Irish Dance in Stanhope perform in the parade.
    Students of the An Clár School of Irish Dance in Stanhope perform in the parade.
    Parade-goers line Spring Street in Newton.
    Parade-goers line Spring Street in Newton.
    Members of the Harmony Senior Drum Corps of Boonton play as they march in the parade.
    Members of the Harmony Senior Drum Corps of Boonton play as they march in the parade.
    An honor guard carrying the U.S., New Jersey and Sussex County flags leads the parade.
    An honor guard carrying the U.S., New Jersey and Sussex County flags leads the parade.
    The Templar Knights Motorcycle Club of New Jersey.
    The Templar Knights Motorcycle Club of New Jersey.
    Volunteers at Ginnie’s House Children’s Advocacy Center march in costumes.
    Volunteers at Ginnie’s House Children’s Advocacy Center march in costumes.
    Newton: St. Patrick’s Day Parade
    Newton: St. Patrick’s Day Parade
    Newton: St. Patrick’s Day Parade
    Newton: St. Patrick’s Day Parade
    Newton: St. Patrick’s Day Parade
    Newton: St. Patrick’s Day Parade
    Newton: St. Patrick’s Day Parade
    Kellen Wottle of Andover and David Hughen of Hardyston.
    Kellen Wottle of Andover and David Hughen of Hardyston.
    The Police Pipes and Drums of Morris County
    The Police Pipes and Drums of Morris County
    Lucas Chubay, Jennifer Sigui and Nevaeh Chubay of Ogdensburg.
    Lucas Chubay, Jennifer Sigui and Nevaeh Chubay of Ogdensburg.
    Newton: St. Patrick’s Day Parade
    Newton: St. Patrick’s Day Parade
    John Joseph Catanzaro of Columbia and Grace Lesley of Stillwater.
    John Joseph Catanzaro of Columbia and Grace Lesley of Stillwater.
    Ken Augustin with Remi and Angus.
    Ken Augustin with Remi and Angus.
    Newton: St. Patrick’s Day Parade
    Newton: St. Patrick’s Day Parade
    Newton: St. Patrick’s Day Parade
    Newton: St. Patrick’s Day Parade
    Newton: St. Patrick’s Day Parade
    Newton: St. Patrick’s Day Parade
    Newton: St. Patrick’s Day Parade
    Newton: St. Patrick’s Day Parade