One-man magic show tonight in Sparta

Magician Eric DeCamps will perform his one-man show “Pure Magic - An Evening of Contemporary Conjuring” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug 17 at Sparta Avenue Stage, 10 Sparta Ave. N.

The show is a repeat of sold-out shows of “Pure Magic” there in July 2021 and April 2022.

“Pure Magic” is a sophisticated, humorous demonstration of the art of magic and sleight of hand. The 85-minute show, directed by the MAC Award-winner Bob Fitch, is an interactive experience.

“Many people do not realize how thoroughly entertaining an evening of magic can be,” said Diane Garsetti, co-proprietor of Sparta Avenue Stage. “ ‘Pure Magic’ is a beautiful, inspiring and well-thought-out performance piece with compelling storylines and humor. Eric DeCamps is simply one of the best magic performers around.”

Tickets are $30 for adults and $25 for senior citizens and students.

“Pure Magic” is recommended for students age 14 and older.

Refreshments will be available, and patrons are welcome to bring their own. Doors open at 6:45 p.m.

This event is made possible by Sparta Stage, a nonprofit organization formed to educate and promote performance arts in general with an emphasis and prominence placed on supporting the art of magic and prestidigitation.