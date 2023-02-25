‘Open That Bottle Night’ tonight supports Project Self-Sufficiency

The Hudson Farm Club will host a local celebration of “Open That Bottle Night” in support of Project Self-Sufficiency at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25.

The event was conceived more than 20 years ago by the former authors of the Wall Street Journal’s “Tastings” column, John Brecher and Dorothy Gaiter.

It will include fine wines, sumptuous food and an auction. Musical entertainment will be provided by the jazz quartet Meant to Be.

Participants also are invited to bring a bottle of wine so they can share their story about its origin with the other guests.

The event will be hosted by Peter and Cynnie Kellogg, Blake and Cathy Ellman, and Lou and Kathy Esposito.

“This will be my first ‘Open that Bottle Night’ and I’m sure the event will be fantastic,” said Blake Ellman. “What could be better than enjoying the company of friends at a beautiful place like the Hudson Farm Club, drinking great wine, and making a contribution to benefit the life-changing services that an organization like PSS provides?”

Kathy Esposito said, “ ‘Open That Bottle Night’ is a lively way to spread the word about Project Self-Sufficiency and engage people in the community to help support the mission of PSS. This event, much like PSS, is a celebration of life, individual experiences and sharing with one another.

“Project Self-Sufficiency is important because it gives those in need a path for success with care and dignity but without the barriers of bureaucracy and dependence on government programs. It is about providing a hand up verses a handout.”

Deborah Berry-Toon, executive director of Project Self-Sufficiency, said, “ ‘Open That Bottle Night’ is a significant component of our annual campaign and one whose message reminds us that we need not wait for a special occasion to celebrate with family and friends.

“We are grateful to Peter Kellogg and the members of the Hudson Farm Club for their extraordinary hospitality.”

The event will be at the Hudson Farm Club in Andover, a 3,800-acre private hunting preserve originally owned by railroad magnate John P. McRoy, who operated a dairy farm on the property. In 1920, the property was donated to The Hudson Guild, a charitable organization in New York City.

Sponsorship packages for “Open that Bottle Night” are available at a variety of levels, ranging from $500 for individual tickets to the “Oenophile” level at $10,000.

To purchase tickets, go online to www.projectselfsufficiency.org/open-that-bottle-night or call 973-940-3500.

The worldwide “Open that Bottle Night” celebration of friends, families and memories encourages those who have been saving a special bottle of wine to gather with other wine-enthusiasts and create a memorable wine-tasting experience.

The bottles need not be particularly expensive.