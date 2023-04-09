Oroho joins Nisivoccia Wealth Advisors

State Sen. Steve Oroho, R-24, has joined Nisivoccia Wealth Advisors of Mount Arlington as a wealth management adviser.

Oroho, who is not seeking re-election this fall, has 17 years of experience in the financial services industry, specializing in wealth management and financial planning for high-net-worth individuals and their families.

He holds the designations of Certified Financial Planner and Certified Public Accountant (CPA).

“Steve is an excellent addition to the team. His industry experience and client service philosophy align with ours, making the transition seamless,” said Damien Paumi, wealth management adviser at Nisivoccia. “We welcome Steve and his clients and look forward to working together.”

Nisivoccia Wealth Advisors help clients clarify goals, define their financial reality and create investment strategies. As an affiliate of Nisivoccia LLP, they work with a team of CPAs to provide clients with tax-efficient investment strategies.