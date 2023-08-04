Pass It Along holds fundraising auction

Pass It Along, a nonprofit organization based in Lafayette, is holding an online fundraising auction.

Sponsored by Atlantic Health System, Newton Medical Center, the auction will have online bidding Monday, Aug. 7 through Saturday, Aug. 12.

Access the bidding portal online at https://www.passitalong.org/

There will be a live event from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12 with live music. Items may be picked up at the Pass It Along on the Boardwalk at Lake Mohawk in Sparta.

Items also may be picked up from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14 and Tuesday, Aug. 15 at the Pass It Along office, 75 Route 15, Unit 62, Lafayette.

For information, send email to Erin@passitalong.org.

Pass It Along provides free programs to local teenagers in self-discovery, volunteerism and leadership.