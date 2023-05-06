Pet Lovers Festival is today in Lafayette

Father John’s Animal House will hold its Pet Lovers Festival on Saturday, May 6 at the Shoppes at Lafayette, 75 Route 15, Lafayette.

The event, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., is free.

There will be food, music, face painting and games for pets and humans. Among the activities planned are Cat Yoga and a dog Peanut Butter Eating Contest.

Pets are welcome as long as dogs are on leashes and cats are in a cat stroller or backpack.

Money raised will go to help all animals at the shelter.

For information, send email to garret@fatherjohns.org or call (973) 300-5909.