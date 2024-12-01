x
  1. Home
  2.  Home

Photos: Christmas Lights Parade in Branchville

Branchville /
| 01 Dec 2024 | 12:54
    Residents dressed as characters in the 1983 movie ‘A Christmas Story’ take part in Branchville’s first Christmas Lights Parade on Saturday, Nov. 30. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    Residents dressed as characters in the 1983 movie ‘A Christmas Story’ take part in Branchville’s first Christmas Lights Parade on Saturday, Nov. 30. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    The parade was organized by Branchville Hose Company #1.
    The parade was organized by Branchville Hose Company #1.
    The parade included many decorated firetrucks, ambulances and other vehicles.
    The parade included many decorated firetrucks, ambulances and other vehicles.
    Photos: Christmas Lights Parade in Branchville
    Brooke and Elaina Johnson of Montague.
    Brooke and Elaina Johnson of Montague.
    Photos: Christmas Lights Parade in Branchville
    Photos: Christmas Lights Parade in Branchville
    Photos: Christmas Lights Parade in Branchville
    Photos: Christmas Lights Parade in Branchville
    Photos: Christmas Lights Parade in Branchville
    Photos: Christmas Lights Parade in Branchville
    Photos: Christmas Lights Parade in Branchville