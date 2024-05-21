x
  1. Home
  2.  Home

Photos: Girls on the Run 5K

| 21 May 2024 | 05:43
    Nearly 1,000 people participated in the 25th Girls on the Run New Jersey North 5K on Saturday, May 18 in Sparta. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
    Nearly 1,000 people participated in the 25th Girls on the Run New Jersey North 5K on Saturday, May 18 in Sparta. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
    About 450 girls took part in the 25th Girls on the Run New Jersey North 5K on Saturday morning, May 18 in Sparta. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    About 450 girls took part in the 25th Girls on the Run New Jersey North 5K on Saturday morning, May 18 in Sparta. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    Lucas Lamb, 30, of Montclair finishes first with a time of 21:11.68.
    Lucas Lamb, 30, of Montclair finishes first with a time of 21:11.68.
    Penelope De Valence, 15, finishes second with a time of 22:51.44 followed by Kayla Fortunato, left, 11, with a time of 22:54.52. Both girls are from Ridgewood.
    Penelope De Valence, 15, finishes second with a time of 22:51.44 followed by Kayla Fortunato, left, 11, with a time of 22:54.52. Both girls are from Ridgewood.
    Veronica Garrity of Ohio cheered on her granddaughter Victoria Summerville of Ridgewood.
    Veronica Garrity of Ohio cheered on her granddaughter Victoria Summerville of Ridgewood.
    Katie and Charlotte McCrossan of Sparta.
    Katie and Charlotte McCrossan of Sparta.
    Girls participating in the Girls on the Run program for grades 3-8 were joined by running buddies and other residents in the 5K.
    Girls participating in the Girls on the Run program for grades 3-8 were joined by running buddies and other residents in the 5K.
    Photos: Girls on the Run 5K
    Photos: Girls on the Run 5K
    Photos: Girls on the Run 5K
    Photos: Girls on the Run 5K
    Kelly Lucadamo and Cassidy Hagner of Sparta at a table full of face paint.
    Kelly Lucadamo and Cassidy Hagner of Sparta at a table full of face paint.