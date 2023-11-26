Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Subscribe To Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
News
Business
Local News
Police & Fire
Sports
Photos
Your Photos
Submit Your Photos
Milestones
Obituaries
Announcements
Honor Roll/Dean's List
Calendar
Entertainment
Opinion
Cartoons
Columns
Letters to the Editor
Classifieds
Fun & Games
Where In Clues
Where In Answers
Experts
Features
Back to School
Bride Guide
Foodie
Healthy You
Home and Garden
Teen
Orange Community Guide
Passaic Community Guide
Pike Community Guide
Sussex Community Guide
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
NEWSLETTER
DONATE
x
Sections
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Subscribe To Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
News
Business
Local News
Police & Fire
Sports
Photos
Your Photos
Submit Your Photos
Milestones
Obituaries
Announcements
Honor Roll/Dean's List
Calendar
Entertainment
Opinion
Cartoons
Columns
Letters to the Editor
Classifieds
Fun & Games
Where In Clues
Where In Answers
Experts
Features
Back to School
Bride Guide
Foodie
Healthy You
Home and Garden
Teen
Orange Community Guide
Passaic Community Guide
Pike Community Guide
Sussex Community Guide
Do Stuff
Subscribe to Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
Place a Classified or Legal Notice
© COPYRIGHT 2022 STRAUS NEWS
Home
Home
Photos: Holiday Parade in Newton
john hester
Newton
/
| 26 Nov 2023 | 07:18
Students at the D'Marge Dance Studio in Newton perform during the annual Holiday Parade on Saturday, Nov. 25. (Photos by John Hester)
Little Mister Newton Roger McKelvie shows his excitement as he rides in a car during the parade.
The Kittatinny Regional High School Color Guard marches in the parade.
Miss Wantage Mackenzie Brooke Baker tosses candy to the crowd.
Nancy Mettler of Andover Township looks very festive as she waits for the parade to start.
Warren Cramer, 5, of Green Township takes a bite out of his pretzel as his cousin Silas Van Haste, 4, of Green Township licks his lips after taking a bite of his pretzel.
Franklin Band member Anne Erickson plays the tuba. At left is Robert Ernst on the snare drum.
(
John Hester
)
Dogs from the Seeing Eye and their caretakers make their way along the parade route.
Madlyn Vero, 4, of Hackettstown gets a quick word with Santa before a line of children forms to sit on his lap.
Watching the parade are two sets of twins in the Van Curen family of Augusta. From left are Vinnie, 3; Dominic and Lexi, both 1; and Allison, 3.
Students at the D’Marge Dance Studio in Newton do a kick line during the parade on Spring Street.
Members of Girl Scout Troop 98316 march in the parade.
A member of the Kittatiny Regional High School Marching Band.
Goats marching along with members of the Sussex County Capricians 4-H Club in the parade.
A member of the Kittatinny Regional High School Marching Band.
(
John Hester
)
Bobby Jo Applegate of Newton feeds granddaughter Brittany Matlock, 2 months, of Newton. Brittany's big sister was marching with the Newton High School Marching Band.
Santa Claus rides on a firetruck in the parade.
William Joseph, the Sussex County town crier, makes his way down the street before the parade starts.
Thomas Hontz plays with the Hontz Family Band.
Marsha Letizia of Highland Lakes talks to her grandchildren Chloe Shenfeld, 8, of Demarest and Chloe’s brother Simon, 5. Their grandfather was marching in the parade.
(
John Hester
)
Boy Scout Troop 85 kicks off the parade.
The Newton High School Marching Band in the parade.
Miss Montague Ashleigh Dickson, who was chosen as Queen of the Fair in August, rides in the parade.
Miss Newton Abigail Gormley rides in the parade.
Miss Hamburg waves to the crowd.
Miss Franklin Chrystine Mowles waves to the crowd during the parade.
Members of Girl Scout Troop 98274 of Ogdensburg march in the parade.
Antique cars make their way down the street during the parade.
A tractor precedes members of the Sussex County chapter of the Seeing Eye.
From left are Franklin Band members Dave Wells on trombone, Jay Sollers on clarinet and Robert Ernst on the snare drum.
Andrew Kosco of the Franklin Band performs in the parade.
The Green Township Fire Department.
The Andover Township Fire Department.
Members of Newton First Aid Squad march in the parade.
Newton Fire Department.
Facebook
Twitter
Comentários
Tags
1
holiday parade
2
john hester
3
Newton
Get News Alerts
Get the Newspaper
MOST VIEWED
MOST COMMENTED