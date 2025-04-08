x
Photos: Sparta Jazz Fest 2025

| 08 Apr 2025 | 05:07
    Eleven jazz bands from Sussex County were to perform in the annual Sparta Jazz Fest on April 2. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    The Vernon Township High School Jazz Express performs at Jazz Fest 2025 at Sparta High School.
    The High Point Regional High School Jazz Ensemble performs at Jazz Fest.
    Photos: Sparta Jazz Fest 2025
    The Sparta High School Blues Sanction rehearses before its performance. The band has less experienced players than Blues Inc.
    The Lenape Valley Regional High School Jazz Band waits to perform.
    Sparta High School Blues Sanction members pose before their performance.
    Photos: Sparta Jazz Fest 2025
