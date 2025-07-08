Preschool’s last graduation

After more than five decades of nurturing young minds and hearts, Our Savior Nursery School in Stanhope has closed its doors.

The preschool was founded in September 1971 by Pastor Arthur Doring of the Lutheran Church of Our Savior in Stanhope.

His wife, Lois, was the first director and teacher, with women from the church congregation joining the staff.

The half-day preschool offered two classes: one for 3-year-olds and another for children ages 4 and 5. A shared playtime brought the children.

Most children started at age 3 and stayed until they entered kindergarten. Students came from Byram, Stanhope, Netcong, Andover, Hopatcong, Roxbury and Mount Olive.

During the years, multiple generations of the same families attended the preschool.

Colleen DeVito, the current director, started working there in July 2016.

“The school means so much because it’s a pillar of the community. It’s invaluable that parents trust us with their children, especially when it’s the first time their children are leaving home. I don’t take that responsibility lightly,” she said.

The preschool attracted families with its strong sense of community, longstanding presence and dedicated staff as shown by the low turnover. It helped children develop their social, emotional and cognitive skills through a blend of play-based activities and structured learning.

Asked what made the school special, DeVito said, “Children learn from play. When intentional play happens, magic happens.

“We believe in power of play; learning through play is a valuable part of child’s development. The children leave excited and looking forward to kindergarten.”

Declining enrollment

The preschool closed because of steadily declining enrollment.

During the coronavirus pandemic, class sizes were limited to 12 students. Then the recent expansion of free public preschool in New Jersey created strong competition.

As a church ministry, the preschool could not partner with the public schools or accept overflow students because of a conflict with its mission to serve God and share the Gospel.

While some parents suggested holding annual fundraisers, that was not considered sustainable long-term.

The school leaders did not want to risk having to close mid-year so they decided to close on their own terms.

When asked about the school’s legacy, DeVito said, “Our Savior Nursery School shared the love of Jesus with children and families in a caring environment. That’s the crux of the school and that’s what we did.

“The staff showed love, kindness and respect. Taught the children how to be a good person and a good friend.”

Final ceremony

The final pre-K graduation June 6 celebrated 11 students in the school’s 53rd graduating class.

Before the ceremony in the chapel, teacher Christine Palmucci read “It’s Mine,” a children’s book by Leo Lionni, to the students, who sat in a circle absorbed in the story.

DeVito started the ceremony with a speech to the students’ families.

Then the children, dressed in caps and gowns, walked one by one down the chapel aisle to their seats at the front of the altar facing their families.

Pastor Brian Handrich spoke to the children, urging them, “During the summer, keep learning and growing each day. We pray that for all of you. Have a great summer.”

The children sang several songs, and awards were presented to each child before they were called one by one to receive their diplomas.

Cheers erupted at the end.

DeVito thanked the families for their support and the six staff members for their dedication, prompting a round of applause.

Staff, families remember

Palmucci, who has been a teacher at the preschool for four years, called it “a warm, loving environment for the children.”

“As a Christian school, we could say a prayer before snack, talk about God, and discuss the meaning of Christmas and Easter. I hope the children continue singing and laughing, and remember how much they were loved.”

Kathy Molinaro of Sparta was the office manager for 13 years and her three children attended the preschool.

“The preschool is special because I was able to be in the children’s lives in a different way, interacted with them on the floor. They knew they could count on me and could visit my office any time.”

Katie Madsen of Byram watched her son Luca graduate this year and her older son graduate last year. “The preschool is special because it captures the love of family. Learning is not typical because it happens through play, and the teachers treated the children as their own.”

Brian and Karen Cady of Byram, parents of new graduate Charlotte, said the school had wonderful teachers and a great reputation. He and his brother attended the preschool when they were children.

Patti Mott, a teacher’s assistant, worked at the preschool for 23 years. “It’s important to do what is best for the children. They were always our first priority,” she said.

Green Township resident Megan Riley was a teacher’s assistant there for six years. “The preschool is special because it’s like family; families come here.”

Brenda Roberts of Byram was a teacher there for seven years. She applied for the job when the last two of her children graduated from the preschool.

“It was a wonderful place to work and to bring my family,” she said.

Allyson VanDyke of Byram, who was a teacher there for eight years, said, “We taught them as if they were their own children, making it feel like a family. The program wasn’t just about academics. It also nurtured emotional and social growth.”