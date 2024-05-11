‘Recycle More’ event today at MUA

The Sussex County Municipal Utilities Authority will hold a “Recycle More!” event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 11 at 34 Route 94 South, Lafayette.

Residents may easily recycle a wide range of materials, including those not able to be recycled curbside.

Free drop-offs include cell phones, plastic bags/film, electronics, household batteries, rigid foam packaging, oil/anti-freeze, newspaper, textiles, boat shrink wrap and cooking oil. Up to two bags/barrels of leaves, brush or lawn clippings also may be dropped off at no charge.

The SCMUA has partnered with a variety of recycling vendors to provide additional recycling opportunities:

• SK Paper Shred will provide on-site document shredding for $7 per grocery bag.

• Back Thru the Future will shred hard drives on-site (free for up to five hard drives).

• Helpsy will accept shoes, clothing, linens, luggage, stuffed animals and accessories.

• ERI will accept waste electronics, including cell phones, printers and TVs at no charge.

Recycle propane tanks, fire extinguishers, wood pallets, rigid plastic, tires and car batteries for a nominal scale charge.

No registration required. The event will be held rain or shine.