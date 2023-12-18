Remembering heroes at Christmas

About 300 people attended a Wreaths Across America ceremony Saturday, Dec. 16 at the Northern New Jersey Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Sparta.

It was one of more than 4,200 similar ceremonies held throughout the country.

After the ceremony, volunteers laid wreaths on all the graves.

Speaking at the local ceremony were Rick Merchant of Warriors Watch Riders for Northern New Jersey and Christopher Van Orden, a retired social studies teacher at Hardyston School.

The guest speaker was Lt. Col. Gary Salmonson of the Civil Air Patrol.

Wreaths were presented in honor of each branch of the U.S. military.

Girl Scout Troop 97684 led the Pledge of Allegiance. The troop also sold wreaths as a Bronze Award project.

Also participating were the American Legion Post 157 Honor Guard and the Vietnam Veterans Chapter 1002 Color Guard.

Wreaths Across America first was observed at the Sparta cemetery in 2019.