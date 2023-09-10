Renaissance Festival opens in Sparta

Six years ago, James Kimball told his girlfriend that they should get married or start a renaissance fair.

She boldly suggested that they do both.

With that, the Sparta New Jersey Renaissance Festival came to life, and it has grown each year.

This year, the festival has added a third weekend. It will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 9-10, 16-17 and 23-24 at Camp Sacajewea, 844 White Lake Road, Sparta.

The Enchanted Forest adventure, which was added last year, will return, and a fourth bar has been added along with new entertainers and vendors.

The event boasts entertainment on six stages, four bars, and fair food, such as turkey legs and empanadas.

Guests will be immersed in activities such as axe throwing and archery. The Rogues Guild of Sussex will be on site to assist with quests and challenges.

Children’s activities include magical fishing, a walk through the Fairy Village, playing in the sand and a Kids Parade.

Tickets cost $20 for adults and $10 for children ages 6-12. Children younger than 6 are free.

For information, go online to https://www.spartanjrenfaire.com