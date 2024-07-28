SCCC festival accepting film submissions

Submissions for the second annual Alpha Arts Film Festival are due by Thursday, Aug. 1.

The festival, organized by the Alpha Arts Institute at Sussex County Community College (SCCC), invites filmmakers worldwide to showcase their work in an atmosphere dedicated to celebrating cinematic creativity and innovation.

The festival, scheduled Sept. 19-21, is open to all filmmakers, with a special section for New Jersey-based filmmakers. Categories are students, professionals and non-students, and New Jersey-based filmmakers.

Entries are in two categories:

• Experimental films, which challenge narrative norms and explore alternative storytelling methods.

• Narrative short films, which showcase the art of storytelling in its most condensed and evocative form. Time limit: 40 minutes.

Filmmakers may submit their work online at filmfreeway.com/AlphaArtsFF

The entry fee is $20 per film submission. Student rate is $10.

Late submissions will be accepted for an additional two weeks for an additional fee of $10.