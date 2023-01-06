SCCC registration open for spring semester

Students looking to begin an associate degree or certificate program, continue their studies, or get ahead in their professional career may register at Sussex County Community College for the spring semester.

With more than 70 degrees and certificates, 11 athletic programs, and a rich campus atmosphere, SCCC has something for everyone.

Degrees that transfer to four-year institutions help students save thousands of dollars.

SCCC offers an array of career and technical programs that help support the growing need for a skilled workforce in New Jersey. Culinary arts, automotive and diesel services, machine tool and optics technology, and electrical linesworker are a few of the 32 Associate of Applied Science programs that help students transition into a career after graduation.

Both in-person and online courses are available.

Go online to sussex.edu/spring to apply and register for classes.

For information, contact the SCCC Admissions Office at admissions@sussex.edu or call (973) 300-2223.