SCCC to be part of photonics research

A new Princeton-led collaboration has been awarded a development grant from the U.S. National Science Foundation’s Regional Innovation Engines program.

The program aims to drive economic and technological advancements in photonics, the branch of science that includes lasers, optical fibers and cutting-edge light-based innovations.

Sussex County Community College (SCCC) will be part of the project with co-leaders Princeton University and Rowan University.

The grant will lay the groundwork for a multistate collaboration called Advancing Photonics Technologies that aims to advance research, transition discoveries into the economy and build the region’s technological work force.

The collaboration includes universities and community colleges; such as SCCC; photonics companies; statewide economic and workforce development programs; and technology accelerators and incubators that help transition research into startup companies.

Photonics, which involves the control of light for use in technologies, has applications in health care, clean energy, computing, telecommunications, advanced manufacturing and more. It has the potential to improve cancer detection, food safety, smartphones, computing and self-driving cars among other uses.

The Advancing Photonics Technologies collaboration is one of more than 40 teams in the nation selected to receive one of the first NSF Engines Development Awards. The awards provide up to two years of funding toward the planning of a multistate initiative to create economic, societal and technological opportunities for their regions.

The awards enable the teams to prepare strong proposals for becoming future NSF Engines, which each will have the opportunity to receive up to $160 million to implement their plans.

“Sussex County Community College is honored to be among so many esteemed institutions in receiving the first-ever NSF Engines Development Awards,” said the college president, Jon Connolly.

“With this funding, we will be able to further enhance and invest in our Optics Technology program and provide even greater opportunities for our students. This will foster a transformative educational experience that prepares our students for success in an ever-changing world, and we are deeply grateful for this recognition.”

NSF Director Sethuraman Panchanathan said, “These NSF Engines Development Awards lay the foundation for emerging hubs of innovation and potential future NSF Engines. These awardees are part of the fabric of NSF’s vision to create opportunities everywhere and enable innovation anywhere. They will build robust regional partnerships rooted in scientific and technological innovation in every part of our nation.”

Launched by NSF’s new Directorate for Technology, Innovation and Partnerships and authorized by the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022, the NSF Engines program aims to catalyze robust partnerships, accelerate technology development, address societal challenges, advance national competitiveness and create high-wage jobs.

’Unseen gem’

“Photonics is one of the unseen gems of the New Jersey economy, providing thousands of good-paying jobs and leading global innovation,” said Gov. Phil Murphy.

“Congratulations to Princeton University, Rowan University and the many other New Jersey institutions of higher education, companies and state agencies that are joining forces on this effort to affirm our state’s longstanding role as a leader in innovation.”

The initiative will focus on increasing opportunities for growth and participation in the photonics economy in ways that ensure diversity and equity while providing an inclusive and accessible environment.

The development grant enables the collaboration’s universities, community colleges, industry and state economic development agencies to plan a diverse and inclusive research and innovation ecosystem around photonics; expansive opportunities for the translation of technological and scientific breakthroughs from research labs to industry; and a robust pipeline for jobs creation and workforce development.

“This initiative unites colleges and universities, startups, and established companies across our region to catalyze research, develop new technologies, create jobs and strengthen the economy,” said Princeton’s president, Christopher Eisgruber. “Princeton is proud to be part of this National Science Foundation program, which is helping to grow scientific research and technological innovation in every part of our nation.”

Princeton’s co-lead institution is Rowan University, a rapidly growing public research institution.

Brian Lake, supervisor of the Optics Technology program at SCCC, has received this grant for the college. He will co-lead the Education and Workforce Development Working Group.

“Receiving this grant along with the other colleges and universities sets us apart in the Optics Technology field,” he said. “With this support, we have the power to impact the future.”

Partners in the collaboration include:

Universities and colleges

• Princeton University, lead institution

• Rowan University, co-lead institution

• Delaware State University

• Lehigh University

• New Jersey Institute of Technology

• Penn State

• Rowan College of South Jersey

• Rutgers University-Newark

• Rutgers University-New Brunswick

• Stevens Institute of Technology

• Sussex County Community College

• University of Delaware

Companies

• Edmund Optics

• Go!Foton

• Hamamatsu

• Hellma USA

• Horiba Scientific

• Kearfott Corp.

• Metrohm Spectro

• Nokia Bell Labs

• Nubis Communications

• OFS

• Thorlabs

Statewide economic development agencies

• New Jersey Commission on Science, Innovation and Technology

• New Jersey Council of County Vocational-Technical Schools

• New Jersey Economic Development Authority

• New Jersey Manufacturing Extension Program

Entrepreneurial incubators and accelerators

• Material Impact

• Princeton Innovation Center BioLabs

• SOSV’s HAX

• VentureWell