Season of Hope toy drive under way

Project Self-Sufficiency launched its annual Season of Hope toy drive with a presentation Oct. 25 attended by state, county and local officials.

The nonprofit organization is collecting new unwrapped toys to distribute to Sussex County families in need.

Last year, more than 2,200 children and teens received gifts from the Season of Hope Toy Shop, a conference center transformed into Santa’s workshop on the Project Self-Sufficiency campus, 127 Mill St., Newton.

On two days in December, more than 1,000 parents are invited to “shop” for gifts for their children at no cost at the Toy Shop.

Contributing to the holiday atmosphere are 100 musicians who volunteer their time and talent, more volunteers who act as personal shoppers, freshly baked cookies, wrapping paper “and so much more,” said Deborah Berry-Toon, executive director of Project Self-Sufficiency.

The parents also are entered in a raffle for big gifts, such as dozens of new bicycles put together by employees of Selective Insurance Co. in Branchville.

”Parents leave with gifts like prizes, games, stocking stuffers, knitted scarves and warm, warm hearts,” Berry-Toon said. “Let me tell you, it is a day of happy tears and very tired feet for all of us.”

Fifty law enforcement officers volunteer to assist with traffic, she said.

The aim of the Toy Shop is to get presents under the tree “for that magical Christmas morning for children big and small and maybe even equally important for those families to feel proud for what they’re giving their children.”

The Toy Shop also shows “that we are a community of kindness and compassion, we are a community that cares and the Season of Hope is when we show it best.” “It is the love of our community made visible.”

The parents who come to the Toy Shop “know that there is a place to go where they will be respected, not judged, and where they can get access to the tools they need to take the next step toward self-sufficiency,” Berry-Toon said.

”The Toy Shop creates community and community creates resilience and safety. ... Season of Hope is about belonging. We all want our neighbors to know that they belong here.”

As part of the toy drive, schools in Sussex and northern Warren counties collect new, unwrapped toys in a “Stuff the Stocking” competition. The winning school receives a big trophy, and the top three schools receive a monetary donation to their activity fund.

Nearly 40 schools had agreed to participate this year as of Oct. 25.

Last year, almost 40,000 toys were collected from schools by Stocker Bus Co. drivers, who volunteered their time to pick up and count each donated toy, Berry-Toon said.

For information about the toy drive and programs and services available at Project Self-Sufficiency, go online to projectselfsufficiency.org or call 973-940-3500.