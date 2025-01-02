Senator bit by rattlesnake

State Sen. Parker Space, R-24, is in a New York City hospital recovering from a rattlesnake bite, his wife, Jill, said Wednesday, Jan. 1.

Parker Space has received 14 bottles of anti-venom, she said.

”He will be home hopefully today,” she added.

The Space family owns Space Farms Zoo & Museum in Wantage.

Parker Space was elected senator in 2023. He previously represented Legislative District 24 in the state Assembly.

Jill Space was sworn in as deputy director of the Sussex County Board of County Commissioners on Wednesday.

She served as the board’s director in 2024.

Former deputy director Chris Carney was sworn in as the board’s director this year.

He and former Lafayette mayor Alan Henderson also were sworn in to new terms on the board.

Carney is beginning his second term and Henderson his first.