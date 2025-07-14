Session on Parent Advisory Board today

Local parents are invited to attend an information session about the Journey Family Success Center Parent Advisory Board at 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 15 at Project Self-Sufficiency, 127 Mill St., Newton.

Organizers are seeking input from families about local services, parenting challenges and concerns, and ideas for upcoming events. Family Success Center staff will highlight ways the agency can address issues facing local parents and incorporate feedback into future programs. Dinner and child care will be provided.

The gathering also will be available online; call 973-940-3500 for log-in details.

Advance registration for the in-person session is required.

Those who attend their first meeting of the Journey Family Success Center Parent Advisory Board will be eligible for a gift card.

Baby Beginnings

Project Self-Sufficiency will host a special Baby Beginnings event at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 17 to help pregnant women and parents of young children access the resources they need to be successful.

The event will feature discussions about safe sleeping practices for infants and children along with free baby items, prizes and giveaways.

Participants also will learn about free and reduced cost activities for families, early childhood development, positive parenting techniques, nutrition, and other topics related to early childhood health, safety and education. Lunch will be provided.

Call 973-940-3500 to register.

The Baby Beginnings event is part of a series which supplements Project Self-Sufficiency’s programs for pregnant women and parents of young children, including home visitation programs, monthly Mommy Parties and Parent Cafes.