Spend summers on an island in Lake Grinnell

As the chill of winter sets in, thoughts of summer invade daydreams.
Ever want to live on a lake? Better yet, ever want to live on an island?
This Lake Grinnell three-season ranch calls to the adventurous, with boating, water skiing, fishing and skin diving in pristine waters.
The boat-only-access home has five rooms with three bedrooms and one bath and fantastic lake views.
Host an extended family day on the screened patio/porch overlooking the lake or just relax in its rustic splendor with a good read.
Priced right, this home could be a great-value second home.
Call Kristi Anderson at 973-476-0878 and love the serenity of the lake.