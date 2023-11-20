Stuff the Bus campaign collects food for county’s pantry

For the 16th year in a row, WSUS, WNNJ and WHCY radio personalities spearheaded the Stuff the Bus campaign against hunger in Sussex County.

ShopRite and Lakeland Bank served as drop-off points for donations Nov. 17-19. The items collected help restock the shelves at the Sussex County Social Services food pantry.

County Skylands Ride buses transported the thousands of pounds of food donated to county offices Monday, Nov. 20.

On average, the Social Services pantry distributes food to more than 2,000 people each month and the number continues to rise.