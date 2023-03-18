Sussex County Chamber awards luncheon is Thursday

The Sussex County Chamber of Commerce will announce the winners of its annual awards for businesses and individuals Thursday, March 23.

The awards recognize those who inspire others, embrace commitment to the community, and pursue dreams that go beyond business as usual.

The Toast to the Stars Awards Luncheon is at noon at the Lafayette House, Route 94/15, Lafayette.

The cost is $75 a person for Chamber members and $85 a person for nonmembers

Register online at https://www.sussexcountychamber.org/news_detail_T8_R360.php or by email to mail@sussexcountychamber.org

The award categories are Business Person of the Year, Chairman’s Award, Chamber Champion Award, Customer Service Award, Business Innovation Award, Entrepreneur of the Year, Healthy Living Award, Lifetime Achievement Award, Nonprofit Organization of the Year, Outstanding Community Event of the Year, Quality in Business Award, Quality in Living Award, Rising Star Award, and Workplace of the Year.

Nominees are Arthur J Gallagher Risk Management Services; Ames Rubber Corp.; Benny’s Bodega; Birth Haven; Bonnie Bitondo, Maxwell & Molly’s Closet; Perry Bonadies; Bear Brook Valley and Rock Island Lake Club; Bonnie’s Healing Hands; Robert Boyle, Planet Networks; Theodore Brennan, Wallkill Group; Thomas M Brennan Jr., TM Brennan Services; Bridgeway Behavioral Health Services; C&L Auto Body; Becky Carlson, Center for Prevention & Counseling; CBD of Newton; Robert Charlton, Nisivoccia; Center for Prevention and Counseling; Chelsea at Sparta; The Chocolate Goat; Complete Care at Barnhill; Olivia and Magdalen Costello, Weekend Bag Program; CP Engineers; Patty Crane-Goz, Pattycakes; Crystal Springs Resort; Domestic Abuse & Sexual Assault Intervention Services; Owen Dykstra, Dykstra Associates; Fairclough Fuel; Family Partners of Morris & Sussex Counties; Family Promise of Sussex County; Farmers Market - The Shoppes at Lafayette; Farmside Gardens; Farmside Landscape & Design; Father John’s Animal House; Garden State Treatment Center; Rob Gash, Wallkill Group; Pat Harrison, HarBee Beekeeping; Haven of Harmony; Holiday Inn Express & Suites; Homestead Rehabilitation & Health Care Center; Hopatcong Farmers Market; and HQW Architects.

Also nominated are Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice; Kittatinny Valley State Park; Cathy Kut, Realty Executives Exceptional Realtors; Lakeland Bank; Jamie LaCouture, Thorlabs; Richard Lecher, SCARC; Michele Lucci, Wallkill Group; Christopher Michalek, Gardens and Glass; Minisink Press; Mountain Creek Oktoberfest; Newton Health & Wellness; Nisivoccia; NJ State Fair/Sussex County Farm & Horse Show; Norwescap; Oasis Salon & Spa; state Sen. Steve Oroho; Pass It Along; Patriots’ Path Council, Boy Scouts of America; Daniel Pimentel, First Hope Bank; Planet Networks; Project Self Sufficiency Taste of Talent; Stan Puszcz, CP Engineers; Rebecca’s Homestead; Ridge and Valley Conservancy; Rocks, Ribs & Ridges; Salon Fig; Ronald E. Schwarz, Lakeland Bank; Selective Insurance Company of America; Taylor Shortway, Wallkill Group; Skylands Stadium Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival; Skylands Stadium Jack O’Lantern Experience; Skylands Stadium Light Show & Christmas Village; The Smile of Hopatcong; Deena Marie Smith, First Hope Bank; Solar Tire & Automotive Service; Sparta Farmers Market; Sparta NJ Renaissance Festival; Spavia - Sparta; Sussex County Community College; Sussex County Fairgrounds Farmers Market; Sussex County Harvest, Honey & Garlic Festival; Thorlabs; Tri-State Rentals; Ultima Hair Design; United Methodist Communities at Bristol Glen; Alice Vigiletti, Bestway Printing; Wm. H. Wilson Enterprises; Yetter’s Diner; Lidia Zdunek, Lakeland Bank; and Zufall Health Center.