Sussex-Wantage schools adopt 2022-23 budget

The Sussex-Wantage Regional School District Board of Education unanimously approved the district’s 2022-23 budget, coming in just under the state’s 2 percent tax levy cap.

The district’s $28,873,941 budget calls for a tax levy of $16,968,153, a 1.95 percent increase over last year’s levy.

“The Board was adamant that they’re here to support kids, faculty and staff, but at the same time they don’t want to take more of a multi-year strategy because we know we’re going to endure significant state aid cuts,” Superintendent Michael Gall said.

However, the increase is different in the district’s two municipalities. Wantage, which has an average home valued at $261,984 will see a 2.37 percent overall increase, which translates to an increase of $6.43 per month or $77.16 per year.

Sussex Borough residents, meanwhile, will see a decrease due to less residents. The average household will see a $3.46 decrease per month.

The budget also calls for $250,000 to be pulled from the district’s Capital Reserve to be used for repairs throughout the district, some of which also were approved on May 4. The Board of Education approved up to $54,000 to replace the boiler in Sussex Middle School, along with $67,000 to improve the Clifton E. Lawrence parking lot.

Board of Education President Nicholas D’Agostino thanked the administration, committee and everyone who was involved with crafting next school year’s budget.

“I know it’s hard with the state aid being cut every year,” he said. “But I think we came in at a very responsible budget for our students first and foremost, and our taxpayers. So again, thank you for all your hard work. I’m glad we were able to not go over the 2 percent.”