Swimming closed at Wawayanda State Park

Swimming has been closed at Wawayanda State Park in Hewitt “out of an abundance of caution,” a state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) spokeswoman said Friday, July 27.

The DEP’s Bureau of Freshwater and Biological Monitoring took water samples at Wawayanda beach Monday, July 23 because of the presence of a suspected harmful algae bloom (HAB).

”Though results showed a level consistent with DEP’s rating of a ‘HAB not present,’ visual observations and measurements conducted by State Park Service staff indicate significant HAB progress since,” the spokeswoman said.

“Per State Park Service protocol and the DEP HAB strategy, the beach at Wawayanda State Park was closed out of an abundance of caution until further confirmation analysis can be performed.”

Results of the testing are expected to be available Saturday afternoon, July 27.

Hopatcong State Park

Hopatcong State Park’s swim area in Landing remains closed because of a confirmed HAB.

More than 86,000 cells of cyanobacteria, which causes HABs, were found in a sample of water taken from Lake Hopatcong on July 16, prompting the closing.

When more than 80,000 cells are confirmed, the DEP closes public bathing beaches although the lake remains accessible for boating.

Residents are warned not to consume fish from the lake.

The Lake Hopatcong Foundation said the fountain at the state park will remain off while the beach is closed because of possible aerosol conveyance of cyanotoxins.

The fountain recently was turned on for the first time since the 1990s after a restoration.

According to the DEP, HABs are caused by cyanobacteria that resemble and behave like algae. They occur in fresh water naturally and can grow to high levels in sunlight and hot weather, forming dense mats resembling pea soup or spilled paint.

Exposure to cyanobacteria cells can cause a range of health effects, including rashes, allergy-like reactions, flu-like symptoms, gastroenteritis, respiratory irritation and eye irritation. Incidental ingestion of water containing the toxins that the bacteria can produce, known as cyanotoxins, can result in more serious health effects, such as liver toxicity and neurological effects.