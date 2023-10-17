Talk on architecture in Sussex County tonight

A discussion of architectural styles in Sussex County will continue Tuesday, Oct. 17 at a meeting of the Colonel Henry Ryerson Civil War Round Table.

The organization will meet at 7:30 p.m. at the Sussex County Community College’s Student Center Theater in the “D” Building, College Hill Road, Newton.

Admission is free; donations appreciated.

Wayne McCabe, president of the Sussex County Historical Society, will discuss “The History of Architectural Styles in Sussex County Covering the Civil War into the Middle of the 20th Century.”

In September, he talked about architectural styles in the county through the Civil War.

McCabe, who served for 14 years as the appointed historian of Sussex County, has written 16 books about the history of the county, its municipalities, hamlets, villages and the railroads that ran through it.

The development of his presentation was funded in part by a history regrant from the Sussex County Arts and Heritage Council to the Sussex County Historical Society.

For information, call Jennifer Brylinski at 201-320-5989 during the day.