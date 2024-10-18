Talk on architecture tonight in Newton

Wayne McCabe, president of the Sussex County Historical Society, will talk about the architectural styles found in Sussex County at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18.

The presentation is at the Hill Memorial Building Museum, 82 Main St., Newton.

McCabe, an architectural historian, will cover more than 25 distinct styles of architecture in the county beginning with the earliest dwellings made of stone or logs through the earliest styles of Georgian, Federal and Greek Revival design.

More than 10 different styles of architecture were prevalent during the 19th-century Victorian era and more than eight during the first three-quarters of the 20th century.

McCabe has written or co-authored 17 books about the history of the county, its municipalities, hamlets, villages and railroads.

Development of his presentation was funded in part by a history regrant from the Sussex County Arts & Heritage Council to the Sussex County Historical Society. Part of that grant will help fund the printing of a book on the same subject that is scheduled to be available to the public in late spring.

Admission is free; donations are gratefully accepted.

Parking is available in the lot behind the building (accessed from Church Street) and on the street.