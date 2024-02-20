Talk on Lee’s invasion of the North planned tonight

Brad Gottfried will discuss “Lee’s Invasion of the North” at the February meeting of the Colonel Henry Ryerson Civil War Round Table.

The meeting is at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 20 at the Sussex County Community College’s (SCCC) Student Center Theater in the “D” Building, College Hill Road, Newton.

Admission is free; donations are appreciated.

Gottfried, who was president of SCCC from 2000 to 2006, received a doctorate in zoology, then taught full-time for 11 years at three colleges before becoming an administrator.

He became president of the College of Southern Maryland in 2006 and retired in 2017. He now devotes his time to writing and giving tours of the Antietam battlefield and the town of Gettysburg.

He has written 18 books on the Civil War and three more are expected to be published in 2024.

As always, the Round Table will raffle several books about the American Civil War.

For information, call James Rawson at 973-362-0132 during the day.

Upcoming events:

• March 19: Peter Lubrecht, “Buffalo Bill and Wild Bill Hickok, Civil War Scouts and the Medal of Honor.”

• April 16: Jason Dilts, “Civil War Medicine.”

• May 21: Dinner meeting: Ken Serfass as President Grant.