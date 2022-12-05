Vernon to use taxes on cannabis sales for road repairs

VERNON. The Township Council unanimously approved an ordinance that says the taxes that the township collects on cannabis sales will be used for repairing and maintaining roads.

When it approved retail sales of cannabis, the council also approved a transfer tax of 2 percent on sales of cannabis from one cultivator to another, sales of cannabis from a manufacturer to another establishment, and retail sales.

The ordinance was approved by a 4-0 vote at the council’s meeting Nov. 28. Newly sworn-in Councilman Brad Sparta was absent. At the previous meeting, he said he had a prior commitment that he could not postpone.

Even though Council President Patrick Rizzuto and Vice President Natalie Buccieri voted against allowing cannabis sales, they voted in favor of spending the tax money on roads.

“Even if I don’t support any cannabis businesses, but if we are going to get the tax dollars, I do support those going to the roads,” Buccieri said.

Councilman Brian Lynch said he appreciated their support.

“If it’s going to be in this town and is generating tax dollars, I’d like to take full advantage and make that the roads are taken care of at least,” he said.