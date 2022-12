The Wallkill Valley Regional High School girls basketball team won the Rangers Holiday Hoops Tournament held Dec. 27-28 in Hamburg.

In the first round, the team defeated Dover, 60-15.

The Rangers met Vernon in the finals, which turned into a back-and-forth game.

They won, 58-55, and Jackie Schels, who scored 23 points and had 10 rebounds, was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player.

Wallkill Valley’s record is 5-1, while Vernon is 2-2 early in the season.