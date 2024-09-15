Witches Paddle is today in Sparta

Celebrating Courage and the Lake Mohawk Country Club will host the fifth annual Witches Paddle to raise money for DASI and domestic abuse survivors Sunday, Sept. 15.

Each year, pre-registered women put on their favorite witches costumes, grab their paddleboards and paddle a 5K in Lake Mohawk.

Spectators watch from the shore and Beach 1.

Celebrating Courage is a nonprofit organization based in Sparta that aims to help girls and women find the courage to live an authentic life.

This year, Celebrating Courage is hosting events at Lake Mohawk and Wrightsville Beach, N.C. Both events are fundraisers for local domestic abuse shelters.

Register for the Witches Paddle online at celebratingcourage.org

The 5K SUP (stand-up paddleboard) Witches Paddle for those age 16 and older costs $85.

The one-mile SUP Teen Witch Paddle for those age 12 and older is $50.

The half-mile Wee-Witch Paddle for those age 8 and older is $30.

There will be prizes for Best Dressed Witch, Teen Witch and Wee-Witch and best adult-decorated board.