Women’s job-training program starts Tuesday

Project Self-Sufficiency’s employment skills training program, Higher Opportunities for Women (HOW), will launch Tuesday, Feb. 11.

The 16-week HOW program combines intensive computer skills training with classroom instruction and on-the-job experience.

The curriculum prepares women who have been out of the work force or underemployed to seek entry-level office administrative positions.

Classes will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the agency’s campus, 127 Mill St., Newton.

To enroll, call 973-940-3500 or go online to projectselfsufficiency.org/higher-opportunities-for-women

Women who take part in the HOW program can expect 80 hours of computer skills training, including instruction in Microsoft Word, Excel, and other applications.

The program also includes 40 hours of classroom instruction and 120 hours of an unpaid externship at a community employment site.

Additional coursework focuses on workplace navigation, life skills training, resume preparation and interviewing strategies.

Since the HOW program’s inception, more than 1,000 women have participated.

Deborah Berry-Toon, executive director of Project Self-Sufficiency, said the HOW program is more than a job-skills program.

“The job market is constantly evolving, and the Higher Opportunities for Women program gives participants the skills and confidence they need for success.”