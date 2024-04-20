Y’s Healthy Kids Day is today

The Sussex County YMCA is hosting its annual Healthy Kids Day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 20 at the Y, 15 Wits End Road, Hardyston.

The free event features a variety of family-friendly activities to encourage a healthy start to the summer.

Sponsored nationally by Peanuts, Healthy Kids Day’s mission is to turn fun and play into lifelong memories.

Featured activities include:

• A free Mini Family Color Run (must pre-register).

• Free swim assessments and family swim.

• Community organization information tables

• Membership and bicycle raffles.

“It is so important for kids to stay active over the summer both physically and mentally,” said Corey Brown, executive director of the Sussex County Y. “At the Y, we believe in providing resources to families to ensure that their children have access to what they need to reach their full potential no matter the time of year.

“Healthy Kids Day is a fun free community-wide event that encourages families to take advantage of all the great summer resources that the Y has to offer.”

New members may take advantage of Healthy Kids Day membership specials: no joiner fee and a $25 account credit when joining with an adult, family or senior membership.

Locally, Healthy Kids Day is sponsored by Wawa, Nielsen Automotive Group and Thorlabs.

For information, contact the Y at 973-758-9039 or go online to metroymcas.org/hkd to be entered into a raffle to win a three-month family membership.

Fairview Lake

Fairview Lake YMCA Camps is hosting the Y’s annual Healthy Kids Day from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 28 at the Y, 1035 Fairview Lake Road, Newton.

Featured activities include:

• Archery and axe throwing.

• Indoor climbing wall.

• Candle making.

• Camp open house.

• Arts and crafts.

• Guided nature walk and obstacle challenges.

Local organizations and a variety of vendors will provide information and community wellness resources.

For information, contact the Y at 973-383-9282 or go online to www.fairviewlakeymca.org/community