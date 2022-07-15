John Cocula Memorial Scholarship Committee announces SCCC award winners

The John Cocula Memorial Scholarship Fund Committee on July 12 announced this year’s annual scholarship winners for non-traditional students at Sussex County Community College: Danielle Bottinelli and Robert Bauman. Both recipients were selected by the Committee based on their merit and academic accomplishments.

In her application, Bottinelli that her goal was to switch career paths to pursue a life doing what brings her joy. “My dream is to become a chef and to proudly hold that title. I’ve been working in the industry for a small while now and the skills I am obtaining at Sussex County Community College is helping me advance in my career.”

Bottinelli had spent 18 years in corporate real estate. “After some company changes and layoffs began, I found myself in a new world. I had to dig my heels in and start over in order to keep everything I worked so hard for. This was a new chance for me to start over and pursue my passion of the culinary arts.”

She explained that as a non-traditional student who had already obtained a degree in fine arts back in 2000, may scholarships were unavailable, as they catered to those seeking their first degrees. So scholarships such as this one were needed to help her continue her education.

Bauman is one year into is associate’s degree at Sussex County Community college and is seeking help to pursue an eventual career in criminal justice. “Realizing the need for national security, I wish to pursue a college degree in the criminal justice field. My goal upon graduation is to join The Department of Homeland Security or the Federal Bureau of Investigations after college with my bachelor’s degree. I believe that national security is extremely important for our country, especially with what we are experiencing in today’s society,” Bauman said in his application.

Bauman cited the exorbitant expense of college as his primary reason for pursuing this scholarship, and noted that his current academic track record illustrated his commitment to earning a degree and realizing his criminal justice dreams.

John Cocula Memorial Scholarship recipients must be residents of Vernon Township, NJ, and they must be registered Republicans. They can be full-time or part-time students enrolled at Sussex County Community College.