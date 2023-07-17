Lisa-Lukawski wedding

John and Debbie Lisa of Highland Lakes and Jeff and Suzanne Lukawski of Wantage are pleased to announce the marriage of their children, Andrew and Alyssa, on June 29, 2023.

The groom is a 2019 graduate of Vernon Township High School and a 2023 graduate of Seton Hall University. He is pursuing a Master of Science in Physician Assistant studies at Seton Hall University.

The bride attended High Point Regional High School, graduating from an online academy in 2020. She is employed by HighPoint, a global provider of technology infrastructure and managed services, as an administrative assistant.

The couple will reside in Wantage.