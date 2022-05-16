Sussex resident graduates from Albright College

Cole Joseph Genneken of Sussex, NJ, graduated with Albright College’s class of 2022, earning a Bachelor of Science degree after majoring in business administration with a concentration in sports management. Genneken is a graduate of Vernon Township High School.

Albright College is located in Reading, Penn. The Albright class of 2022 celebrated the 162nd Commencement Ceremony at Santander Arena at 10 a.m., on Sunday, May 15. Ceremony speakers included Albright President Jacquelyn S. Fetrow ‘82; Chief Judge of the United States Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit, Roger L. Gregory; and graduating senior, Kenneth Rolon ‘22.