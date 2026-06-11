Vernon graduate completes Coast Guard basic training

Douglas and Tammy Witters have announced the induction of their daughter, Caitlin Witters into the Delayed Entry Program of the United States Coast Guard on Nov. 7, 2025. She started her basic training at the Coast Guard Training Center in Cape May, N.J., on April 7, 2026. She completed her basic training and graduated on May 29, 2026.

Caitlin graduated from Vernon High School with honors in 2022. She was a member of the Vernon High School marching band and orchestra. She also did cross country, track and field, field hockey and was on the swim team. She is a certified life guard.

She graduated from Montclair State University in January 2026 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Marine Biology and Coastal Science. As a member of the United States Coast Guard it will allow Caitlin to continue her education in her chosen field or explore the many other opportunities available to her. She was also interested in being a member of the Coast Guard Search and Rescue Team (much to the chagrin of her parents). Her siblings, Kelly and Amanda, are enjoying having her home on her short leave. Caitlin does not know at this time where she will be stationed.

Although as Caitlin’s parents, there are many emotions associated with her joining the Coast Guard, Douglas, Tammy and the rest of Caitlin’s family could not be more proud of Caitlin serving our country with honor and integrity. We salute her.