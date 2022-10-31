Elsie A. Schweitzer

Schweitzer, Elsie A. (Stewart). 90 of West Milford, N.J., passed away on Thursday, 27, 2022. Born in Paterson, NJ, she was the beloved wife of Donald Schweitzer. Elsie was employed by Preakness Hospital, Wayne, as a licensed practical nurse, a volunteer at Chilton Hospital for 21 years, a member of the West Milford Golden Agers and its Secretary for 10 years. Surviving are a son, Larry of SC, two daughters, Donna Jean Macfie of Wantage, NJ and Lorraine Barbara Church of West Milford, NJ. Eight grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren also survive. Predeceased by a brother, Richard Stewart. Friends may call at Richards Funeral Home, 1440 Union Valley Road, West Milford, NJ 07480 on Monday, October, 31 from 3 to 5 PM. Private disposition will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to New Life Children’s Home PO Box 6462 Lake Worth, FL 33466 in Elsie’s name.