Adele Fletcher

Adele M. Fletcher of Scranton, Pa., passed away on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, at Allied Services Hospice and Palliative Care in Scranton. She was 78.

Born in Hackensack to Arthur and Marguerite (Wahlers) Macy, Adele grew up in Roselle and lived in Wantage before moving to Moscow, Pa., in 2004.

She graduated from Newark State College, which now is known as Kean College, with a bachelor’s degree.

She was a teacher in the Sussex-Wantage school system until her retirement in 2004. She thoroughly enjoyed her chosen career and took pride in helping all her students. Adele was very active in many school activities and loved her role as assistant director of school musicals.

She also was active in the Sussex Woman’s Club and the Young Republicans Club when she lived in Wantage.

Adele loved her kitchen and spent much of her time cooking and baking. She also enjoyed her card games, socializing with people, and traveling to many destinations; including Myrtle Beach, Aruba, Florida, Arizona and cruising on the Columbia River.

To celebrate her 50th wedding anniversary, she along with her husband, family and friends went on a cruise to Bermuda.

Adele is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Thomas; her son, Kenneth Fletcher and his wife Debbie of Bushkill Falls, Pa.; her daughter, Gayle Lembryk and her husband John of Vernon; and her two grandchildren, Alexander and Samantha Fletcher.

Memorial services will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7 at Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex. Friends may pay their respects to the family from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home before the service.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Adele M. Fletcher’s memory to Tunnels to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, NY 10306 or the Salvation Army, 615 Slaters Lane, Alexandria, VA 22314.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at pinkelfuneralhome.com