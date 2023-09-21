Albert Waid

Albert L. Waid of Wantage passed away on Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, at his residence. He was 81.

Born on Feb. 11, 1942, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Ralph and Margaret (Gray) Waid, he served in the United States Navy from 1959 to 1962.

Al is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Lois (Ippolito); his daughters, Colleen Waid, Jill Waid and Renee Granados; and his grandson, Justice Urena.

He was a cherished brother-in-law, uncle and great-uncle and was a friend to many and loved by all.

Private cremation services have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex.

